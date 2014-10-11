By Feisal Omar
| BARAWE, Somalia
BARAWE, Somalia Oct 11 Somalia's president said
on Saturday he would halt charcoal exports from Barawe, a port
town recaptured from an Islamist group who U.N. investigators
said had benefitted from the illegal trade.
The U.N. Security Council forbade charcoal exports from
Somalia in 2012 in a bid to cut off al Shabaab's funding, but
the group largely ignored the ban.
A report seen by Reuters on Friday, the U.N. Somalia-Eritrea
Monitoring group wrote that the militants earned tens of
millions dollars in the past year from charcoal exports using
the southern ports of Barawe and Kismayu.
The al Qaeda-affiliated group wants to impose its strict
version of Islamic law on the Horn of Africa nation and has
carried out attacks on neighbouring countries such as Kenya.
"Somalia had banned charcoal exports and we also sent a
letter to the U.N. Security Council urging them to do something
about the countries which import charcoal from Somalia,"
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told journalists and residents.
He was speaking during his first trip to Barawe since a
force of African Union peacekeepers and Somali army drove out al
Shabaab on Sunday. The president arrived by helicopter.
"We urge you to participate in peacemaking and confront
anyone who causes chaos," said the president, who is trying to
rebuild a nation that has been shattered by more than two
decades of conflict and chaos.
Barawe was al Shabaab's last major coastal stronghold. Al
Shabaab lost control of Kismayu in 2012 and it has been under
the control of Kenya's contingent in the African Union AMISOM
force since then.
The U.N. monitors said that, between June 2013 and January
2014, charcoal was mainly exported from Kismayu and Barawe and
since January shipments were primarily made from Kismayu where
port operations are supervised by the Ras Kamboni militia and
the Kenyan army, which has denied allegations it aided exports.
Charcoal was mainly shipped to the United Arab Emirates,
Oman and Kuwait, the U.N. monitors said.
Losing control of Barawe and the killing last month of al
Shabaab's leader, Ahmed Godane, are big blows to the Islamist
group, but Somali officials and Western diplomats say the group
has proved adaptable to setbacks, turning to guerrilla tactics.
After controlling Mogadishu and much of the country for
several years, it has lost ground but remained a potent fighting
force even after being driven out of Mogadishu, the federal
capital, in 2011. It has staged frequent bomb and gun attacks.
Last year, the group claimed responsibility for an attack on
Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall, that left at least 67 dead.
"We want to pardon and rehabilitate those who surrender from
al Shabaab. We shall eliminate the terrorists from Somalia," the
president, referring to an amnesty for al Shabaab members
announced early last month after Godane's death.
(Additional reporting by Abdi Sheikh in Mogadishu; Writing by
Edmund Blair; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)