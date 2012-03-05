* International concerns Somalia a leading militant haven
* Somalia due to hold elections by Aug. 20
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 5 The U.N. Security
Council expressed grave concern on Monday at the threat posed by
Somali pirates and extremist groups as U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon
warned the African state's humanitarian situation would likely
deteriorate again in the coming months.
For the past two decades, Somalia has been engulfed in
anarchy, chaos and conflict. The International Committee of the
Red Cross estimates that fighting, famine and disease have
killed up to a million people since Somalia's last government
collapsed in 1991.
The international community has become increasingly
concerned at Somalia becoming a leading global haven for
Islamist militancy and the rising toll of Somali piracy,
estimated to cost the global economy some $7 billion a year.
"The Security Council remains gravely concerned about the
ongoing threat posed by piracy and armed robbery off the coast
of Somalia," the U.N. council said in a statement that also
recognized that instability contributed to the problem.
"The Security Council remains gravely concerned about the
threat posed to Somalia and the international community by
terrorist attacks by Somali armed opposition groups, in
particular al Shabaab," it said.
A weak Transitional Federal Government has been fighting al
Shabaab Islamist militants - who have aligned themselves with al
Qaeda - for the past five years and is now racing the clock to
enact a new constitution and hold elections by Aug. 20.
A U.N. Security Council resolution last month expanded an
African Union's peacekeeping force in Somalia, AMISOM, to 17,731
from 12,000, while a Feb. 23 conference in London of more than
40 countries agreed to "act against spoilers to the peace
process." A follow-up conference in set for Istanbul in June.
On top of the security situation, a seven-month famine has
killed tens of thousands in south and central Somalia, much of
which is controlled by Islamist militants. The United Nations
said last month the famine had ended, but more than 2.3 million
Somalis, almost a third of the population, are still in need of
aid.
"Sustained high levels of humanitarian assistance and an
exceptional harvest have improved the situation," Ban told the
U.N. Security Council on Monday.
"However, this progress is extremely fragile - and will
likely deteriorate in the coming months as we move into the lean
season before the next and most important harvest period in
August. Somalia is not out of danger," he said.
Ban said the United Nations intended to move more staff to
Somalia from Nairobi in neighboring Kenya in the coming weeks.
U.N. envoy to Somalia, Augustine Mahiga, said more than
320,000 children in Somalia were acutely malnourished and many
areas now out of famine remained "on the cusp of falling back."
"In a village of 5,000 in these areas, a person dies every
day; that victim is usually a child," he told the U.N. Council.
"We do not have the luxury of time ... Somalia today has the
greatest opportunity to end the two decades-long conflict and
bring lasting peace and stability," he said, adding that strong
support was needed from the international community to
capitalize on this momentum.
