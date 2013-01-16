U.S. FCC investigating AT&T 911 outage
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will investigate a problem that prevented some AT&T wireless subscribers from making emergency calls late Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Jan 16 The United States will on Thursday officially recognize the Somali government in Mogadishu, ending a hiatus of more than 20 years and opening the door to increased U.S. and international economic help for the violence-plagued African nation, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will announce the shift during a meeting with visiting Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whose election last year marked the first vote of its kind since warlords toppled military dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991, Assistant Secretary of State Johnnie Carson told reporters.
"When the secretary meets with Hassan Sheikh tomorrow, she will exchange diplomatic notes with him and recognize the Somali government in Mogadishu for the first time in 20 years," Carson told a news briefing.
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will investigate a problem that prevented some AT&T wireless subscribers from making emergency calls late Wednesday.
(Add quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since late December, in line with a spike in Treasury yields, due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.21 percent in the week ended March 9. That was the highest since 4.32 percent in the week ended Dec.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)