LONDON Aug 16 Soma Oil & Gas, one of the first
energy explorers in Somalia after years of war, has agreed to
give the government data on the country's offshore potential in
return for the first choice of unclaimed areas, its chief
executive said.
Somalia is emerging from two decades of conflict that left
it in ruins. Energy companies are starting to take a cautious
interest in a long coastline that stayed undeveloped as other
parts of East Africa became exploration hot spots but still
presents risks from piracy and political violence.
Last year a new government elected a permanent president and
the country wants to attract investment to rebuild.
Soma, a privately-owned company formed this year, said it
plans to spend an initial $20 million-plus on gathering old data
and digitalising it, and contracting a boat to collect new
seismic information on the geology off Somalia's coast.
"In this industry, when you look at where the major
underexplored areas are in the world, Somalia kind of sticks
out, particularly with the successes we've seen recently in the
other parts of East Africa," Chief Executive Robert Sheppard
said in an interview.
A wave of oil and gas development has spread up the east
coast of Africa in recent years from Mozambique through Tanzania
and Kenya and in Uganda, where big finds have been made.
Somalia could join this energy boom, although its parliament
has yet to adopt a petroleum law and there may be complications
given that some of the world's biggest oil companies have
contracts with the country signed before 1991.
Soma said it would take proportionate measures to meet
threats from piracy, pointing out that the number of attacks by
Somali pirates has fallen in the last two years due to increased
naval patrols and the presence of armed security teams on ships.
Soma said its deal, which did not form part of a wider
process with multiple bidding parties, was the new government's
first such agreement.
The company said it would restrict its interest to areas
that were not contested by other companies with historic claims.
There are plenty of unlicensed areas available, Sheppard
said, as only parts of the shallow water were linked to other
companies under historic deals.
Most of the deep water was available as well as large parts
of the waters towards Kenya.
UNIQUE
"The nature of this agreement is somewhat unique," said
Sheppard, who was a board member of oil major BP's former
part-owned Russian arm TNK-BP, now part of Rosneft
.
The company will provide the government with exploration
data in exchange for having first choice, ahead of other
potentially interested parties, over areas where it might want
to obtain exploration and drilling rights.
Soma's relationship with Somalia was cemented by a meeting
with the president at a donor summit in London in May, Sheppard
said. The London-headquartered company is chaired by Michael
Howard, the current British Prime Minister's predecessor as
Conservative party leader.
"We've had a lot of people express interest in investing in
the company so we'll generate some additional funding here over
the next few months," he said, adding that more than $20 million
should be enough to last the company until late next year.
Businessman Basil Shiblaq has provided founding financing to
the company, said Sheppard. Soma said he is also a founding
investor in London-listed East African explorer Ophir Energy
.
Somalia saw some drilling onshore in the 1960s, but
offshore areas have seen little exploration.
Last year, Genel Energy said it had gained a
foothold in blocks off the coast of Somaliland, a
semi-autonomous part of Somalia, while Red Emperor has
undertaken drilling in semi-autonomous Puntland.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)