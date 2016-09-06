UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Expects revenue, profit to fall 5 pct in 2016
* Thai auto industry bottoms out, sees recovery in 2017 (Adds details, background)
BANGKOK, Sept 6 Thai auto parts maker Somboon Advance Technology Pcl said on Tuesday it expected 2016 revenue and net profit to fall 5 percent from a year earlier, as Thailand's auto industry has not fully recovered from a slowdown in the past three years.
Auto sales in Thailand have been weak since May 2013, after the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent.
The company's revenue may rise 5 percent next year if total industry auto sales pick up and hit 2 million cars, Nuttakajorn Yanpirat, Somboon's vice president for finance, told reporters.
Somboon's net profit rose 4 percent in the first half, but third-quarter sales are likely to be weak as one of its major customers stopped a production line for plant relocation, he said.
Total industry auto sales are expected be stable at 1.9 million cars in 2016, of which 700,000-800,000 for domestic and the rest for exports, he said adding the sector has bottomed out and domestic sales should recover next year on improving economic outlook.
Somboon is a key supplier to Toyota Motor Corp Mitsubishi Motor Corp and Kubota Corp. The three contributed about 75 percent of its first-half sales.
In the past 12 months, Somboon stock has fallen almost 20 percent, underperforming a nearly 9 percent gain of the main Thai index. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources