Nov 28Somfy SA :

* Announces demerger of two operating divisions, Somfy Activities and Somfy Participations

* Decides to proceed with an exceptional distribution of reserves either in a cash payment or in shares in the Edify company at the discretion of shareholders

* Shareholders to be offered option of receiving one Edify share valued at 50 euros, or a gross cash amount of 50 euros, for each Somfy share held

* Preference has to be indicated between Dec. 2 and Dec. 12

(Gdynia Newsroom)