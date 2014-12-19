Dec 19 Somfy SA :

* Says from today Somfy does not hold any Edify share anymore

* On Nov. 27 Somfy shareholders were offered for every share an Edify share worth 50 euros ($61) or 50 euros gross in cash

* 4,809,484 Edify shares were distributed; cash was paid to holders of 2,626,063 shares

* The 251,136 Edify shares not given to Somfy shareholders were acquired by Edify at 50 euros per share

* Project to separate the group's two branches of activity has taken place according to plan Source text: bit.ly/1xtXdSJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8176 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)