UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 28 Somfy SA :
* Q4 revenue 228.6 million euros ($259.53 million), up 3.8 pct proforma year ago
* FY revenue 981.7 million euros, up 6.4 pct proforma year ago
* FY reported revenue 981.7 million euros vs reported revenue 996.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 reported revenue 228.6 million euros vs reported revenue 237.6 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1JHlF5P Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.