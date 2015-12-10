PARIS Dec 10 Shares in Scor fell 6 percent on Thursday after reports property and casualty insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc plans to sell its 9 percent stake in the French reinsurer.

The French firm has resisted Sompo Japan's attempt to raise its holdings, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Sompo Japan is likely to announce its decision to give up acquiring more of SCOR as early as this week, according to a source.

In a statement, Sompo Japan said it is reviewing its equity participation in SCOR, but nothing has been decided.

Scor share price was down 5.6 pct at 0811 GMT.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by John Irish)