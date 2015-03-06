PARIS, March 6 SCOR said on Friday
that property and casualty insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Holdings Inc's plans to build a stake in the French
reinsurer would not impact its development.
The Japanese company said earlier it had agreed to buy a 7.8
percent stake in SCOR and planned to raise it to at least 15
percent.
Welcoming Sompo's arrival in its capital as a long-term
shareholder, SCOR said that it had not been party to the
Japanese company's purchase of the 7.8 percent stake from Swiss
investment firm Patinex AG.
"This holding has no impact on the strategic development of
SCOR, which actively continues to implement its strategic plan
"Optimal Dynamics", or on its corporate governance or
management," SCOR said in a statement.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)