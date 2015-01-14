KUALA LUMPUR Jan 14 Malaysian special-purpose
acquisition company, Sona Petroleum Bhd, said on
Wednesday it had scrapped plans to buy a stake in two oil and
gas blocks from London-listed oil exploration and production
firm Salamander Energy Plc in the Gulf of Thailand for
$280 million.
The termination follows London-listed Ophir Energy Plc's
proposal to buy Salamander via a share swap. Under the
swap, Salamander shareholders will be entitled to 0.6 Ophir
share for one Salamander unit held.
Despite the termination, Sona said it was still eyeing
potential deals with Ophir and Salamander for a stake in the oil
and gas assets.
"Sona Petroleum, therefore, intends to approach Ophir or
Salamander regarding a revised transaction post their respective
shareholder meetings on 6 February 2015 based on new terms
reflecting prevailing market conditions and level of oil
prices," it said in a filing.
Sona is also exploring other asset acquisitions, it added.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)