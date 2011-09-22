* Says 2012 financing needs practically covered
* Angola operation awaits regulator OK, sees 3-5 hypermarket
launch 2013
(adds quotes, details)
By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Sergio Goncalves
CASCAIS, Portugal, Sept 22 Portuguese retailer
Sonae has a solid balance sheet and expects to end 2011
with a debt level lower than 2010's 3 billion euros, with its
funding needs covered for this year and practically covered for
2012, board member Luis Reis said on Thursday.
"Financing needs for 2012 ... are practically covered and
when we look at Sonae in a two- to three-year perspective, it's
a balance sheet that leaves us extremely tranquil, even under a
conservative analysis of Portugal's macroeconomic evolution,"
Reis told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
He said that with the Portuguese market under pressure due
to austerity measures, Sonae expects to launch its operation in
Angola in 2013, opening up to 5 hypermarkets in the capital
Luanda in the first phase, adding that the project is awaiting
approval from Angolan investment authority ANIP.
Sonae in April announced a partnership for the Angolan
market, taking 49 percent in a joint venture with Condis,
controlled by Isabel dos Santos -- daughter of the country's
long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.
Reis said Sonae will mainly operate the hypermarkets rather
than invest in the real estate for the stores, and it hopes to
open a logistics centre and create ties to the local
agricultural sector to gain competitive advantage.
Angola's food retail market has attracted interest from
major players, with U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart planning
to enter one of Africa's fastest-growing economies through its
Massmart unit.
South African retailers Woolworths and Pick n Pay
are also eyeing a presence in the country.
"I think Angolan market is already competitive but will
become even more competitive. We see that our capabilities, and
those of our partner, can create the conditions for a successful
project," Reis said.
Regarding Sonae's telecoms unit Sonaecom , Reis said
the company has not been informed by France Telecom of
any plans to sell its 20 percent stake in the Portuguese
operator. Media reports earlier this month said France Telecom
wanted to sell minority stakes in some firms quickly.
(Editing by Andrei Khalip)