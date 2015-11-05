LISBON Nov 5 Portugal's largest retailer, Sonae , posted on Thursday a stronger-than-expected 50 percent rise in nine-month net profit thanks to one-off gains even as recurring earnings fell 13 percent due to tough competition and weak consumer prices.

Net profit reached 142 million euros ($154 million) on one-off gains from asset sales and a hefty appreciation of Sonae's stake in telecoms firm NOS, exceeding the avearge forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll of 131 million euros.

The conglomerate that operates Continente hypermarkets, consumer electronics stores Worten and SportZone outlets of sporting goods, among other brands, said that underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) that many analysts focus on, fell 13 percent to 226 million euros, in line with expectations.

Underlying EBITDA margin, which measures operating profitability, fell by one percentage point to 6.2 percent, while overall EBITDA margin was practically stable at 8 percent.

Sonae's sales rose almost 1 percent from a year earlier to 3.64 billion euros, also in line with expectations, and the company said revenues increased in all of its business segments except for retail real estate assets.

Mark-to-market valuation of Sonae's indirect 2.1 percent stake in NOS helped boost net profit. The value of shares in the country's second-largest telecom operator increased 42 percent so far this year, by far outperforming the country's stock index, up 16 percent.

Sonae shares, which have risen about 9 percent so far this year, closed 1.25 percent lower before the results were announced, in line with the broader market in Lisbon ($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)