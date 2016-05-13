LISBON May 13 Sonae sees no signs of a decrease in the intense competition in Portugal's food retail sector and will maintain discounts in order to reinforce its market leadership, even with a slight decline in profitability, its chief operating officer said.

Sonae, Portugal's largest retailer, reported on Thursday a 52 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on one-off gains from property deals but underlying earnings and profitability fell sharply even as sales rose.

"We are not seeing signs of any decrease in the intensity of the competitive environment and as Sonae retail has good results, we continue to bet strongly on reinforcing our leadership even if it may have a negative, but controlled, impact on profitability," COO Luis Reis told Reuters.

"We don't give guidance, but we will accept a negative impact on EBITDA margin, although the margin reference is the one from last year. This year it may be a little lower, but it will never be substantially lower than last year," he said.

First-quarter EBITDA margin at Sonae's food retail division is normally the weakest and tends to rise through the year. Its margin fell 0.4 percentage points to 3.8 percent in the first quarter from a year ago. At the end of 2015, EBITDA margin reached 6.2 percent.

Reis said that Sonae's discount strategy had led to a gain of 0.3 percentage points in market share in the first quarter as same-store sales rose for the first time in a year.

Sonae's market share is around 27 percent in Portugal.

"We will maintain discounts, we want to continue to gain market share," said Reis. "There is a decrease in Sonae's margin, but it is part of our strategy to reinforce our leadership position in the food market."

Sonae's shares were 1.1 percent lower at 0.927 euros a share on Friday, while the broader market in Lisbon was off 0.5 percent. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)