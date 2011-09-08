DAKAR, Sept 8 Senegalese telecom company Sonatel is hunting for acquisitions to expand its business, and plans to maintain its profitability and dividend payout, the company said in a statement issued to Reuters on Thursday.

"We have identified targets. But negotiations sometimes take longer," the company said.

It added it plans to keep its EBITDA margin -- a measure of operating profitability -- above 50 percent during fiscal 2012, and would propose to its board of directors keeping its dividend payment to shareholders at least at its current level. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Hulmes)