BRIEF-Millicom sells its Tigo business in Senegal for $129 mln
* Says announced today that it has signed an agreement for sale of its Tigo business in Senegal to Wari group for $129 million
DAKAR, Sept 8 Senegalese telecom company Sonatel is hunting for acquisitions to expand its business, and plans to maintain its profitability and dividend payout, the company said in a statement issued to Reuters on Thursday.
"We have identified targets. But negotiations sometimes take longer," the company said.
It added it plans to keep its EBITDA margin -- a measure of operating profitability -- above 50 percent during fiscal 2012, and would propose to its board of directors keeping its dividend payment to shareholders at least at its current level. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Hulmes)
* Omnicom Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 Inside the original Macintosh computer, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs inscribed the signatures of his team, revealing his deep concern for even the hidden features of his products.