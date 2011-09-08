* Sonatel has identified acquisition targets

DAKAR, Sept 8 Senegalese telecom company Sonatel is hunting for acquisitions to expand its business in west Africa, and is hoping to maintain its profitability and dividend payout, the company said in a statement issued to Reuters on Thursday.

"We have identified targets. But the negotiations sometimes take longer," the company, which operates in Senegal, Mali, Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau, said.

It added it plans to keep its EBITDA margin -- a measure of operating profitability -- above 50 percent during fiscal 2012, and would propose to its board of directors keeping its dividend payment to shareholders at least at its current level.

The company's net profit dropped 20 percent during the first half of 2011, due largely to the end of a tax holiday its unit Orange Mali had enjoyed in Mali, as revenue rose.

"The end of the Orange Mali tax holiday was anticipated (...) and will not impact (our dividend policy)," Sonatel said in the statement emailed to Reuters.

Sonatel, part-owned by France Telecom, is also seeing rising competition in its traditional strongholds, Senegal and Mali, where its market share slipped in the first half of the year. Market share rose in Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

"Today, competitive and tax pressures are rising on our company and we have decided to reinforce our (cost-cutting) programme by optimising network charges that have risen sharply this year as well as commercial costs, particularly the cost of acquiring new clients," it said.

Sonatel's net profit totalled 75.4 billion CFA francs ($161 million) during the first half of 2011, from 94.5 billion a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 162 billion CFA francs during the period, while the EBITDA margin -- or EBITDA divided by total revenue -- came in at 52 percent. ($1 = 467.339 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Bate Felix and Richard Valdmanis; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Hulmes)