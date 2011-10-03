JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 Senegal's Sonatel is considering a secondary listing to promote liquidity of the stock, the telecom company's chief financial officer said on Monday.

"Our investors want us to have a secondary listing to promote liquidity of the stock. We are studying how to do that," Aboubacar Sadikh Diop told Reuters in an interview, but declined to give timelines or the location of the listing.

Diop also said the company was looking for acquisitions in neighbouring countries but was not bidding for Niger's telecoms firm Sonitel, which has been put for sale by the government. (Reporting by David Dolan)