BRIEF-Thailand's Advanced Info targets 600,000 internet customers this year
* Targets 600,000 internet customers this year versus 300,000 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)
DAKAR Feb 6 Senegalese telecommunications group Sonatel issued the following 2011 results on Monday:
* 2011 EBITDA profit up 3 pct to 334.91 billion CFA ($668 million)
* Turnover up 6.5 percent to 635.36 billion CFA
* Ebitda margin 53 percent vs 54 percent in 2010
* Net profit down 16 percent at 154.37 billion CFA vs 184.76 billion in 2010
* 13,050 CFA net dividend per share proposed (Reporting by Bate Felix)
Feb 19 The chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc has ordered an "urgent investigation" into claims of sexual harassment raised by a former engineer in a blog post.
WELLINGTON, Feb 20 A New Zealand court ruled on Monday that internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom could be extradited to the United States to face charges relating to his Megaupload website, which was shutdown in 2012 following an FBI-ordered raid on his Auckland mansion.