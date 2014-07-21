Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ABIDJAN, July 21 Senegal telecommunications company Sonatel's net profit rose 6.6 percent to 97.67 billion CFA francs ($201.37 million) in the first six months of 2014, the company said on Monday.
Turnover rose to 398.47 billion francs CFA during the period from 356.82 billion CFA francs in the same period last year, the company said on a statement on the website of the of West African regional bourse. ($1 = 485.0300 CFA Franc) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)