ABIDJAN, July 21 Senegal telecommunications company Sonatel's net profit rose 6.6 percent to 97.67 billion CFA francs ($201.37 million) in the first six months of 2014, the company said on Monday.

Turnover rose to 398.47 billion francs CFA during the period from 356.82 billion CFA francs in the same period last year, the company said on a statement on the website of the of West African regional bourse. ($1 = 485.0300 CFA Franc) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)