Oct 5 Canadian oil and gas company Sonde Resources Corp said it lifted force majeure declared on a block in offshore Libya after the Canadian government repealed its sanctions against strife-torn Libya.

The company declared force majeure in June on the 7th of November block.

Shares of Sonde, which have lost about 27 percent of their value since June, closed at C$2.34 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)