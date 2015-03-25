ISTANBUL, March 25 A unit of Nordic telecoms operator TeliaSonera has transferred 47 percent of its stake in Turkey's Turkcell Holding to a Finnish affiliate, Turkcell said on Wednesday.

Following the transfer of shares, TeliaSonera Finland Oyj will directly hold 24.02 percent of Turkcell Holding. Turkcell Holding is the majority owner of Turkcell, Turkey's top mobile operator. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by David Dolan)