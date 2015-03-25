ISTANBUL, March 25 A unit of Nordic telecoms operator TeliaSonera has transferred its 47 percent stake in Turkey's Turkcell Holding to a Finnish affiliate, Turkcell said on Wednesday.

Following the transfer of shares, TeliaSonera Finland Oyj will indirectly hold 24.02 percent of Turkcell, which is majority owned by Turkcell Holding. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by David Dolan)