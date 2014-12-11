BRIEF-UK's CMA looks at Lloyd's anticipated purchase of MBNA from Bank of America
LONDON Dec 11 The group attempting to buy Songbird Estates said on Thursday that one of the target firm's shareholders supporting its offer had increased its stake in Songbird.
Brookfield Property Partners, which has bid $4 billion for Songbird in conjunction with Qatar, said Third Avenue Management had upped its stake to 26,268,989 Songbird shares.
In a separate statement, the Qatar Holding Shareholder Group said it had designated Ken Costa as a director of Songbird, to take its representation on the board back to three. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.