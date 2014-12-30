LONDON Dec 30 Franklin Mutual Advisers has
written to Songbird Estates to indicate it plans to
accept any cash offer for Canary Wharf Group shares from a
Qatari-led group bidding for Songbird.
News of the letter was given as the bidders for Songbird,
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and its bidding partner, U.S.
investor Brookfield Property Partners, published the
final offer document for their 2.6 billion pound ($4 billiion)
bid for Songbird.
Songbird is the majority owner of London's Canary Wharf
Group, which owns the financial district. Franklin Mutual
Advisers, meanwhile, owns approximately 7 percent of Canary
Wharf Group shares.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)