* Songbird capitulates after bid wins at least 86 pct
backing
* Bidders welcome statement, urge shareholders to accept
terms
* Songbird says still believes 350p/shr offer undervalues
estate
* Songbird shares up 7.5 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Jan 28 A Qatari-led consortium looked
set to win its long-running battle to buy Songbird Estates Plc
on Wednesday after the owner of London's Canary Wharf
business district dropped its opposition to the $4 billion
offer.
Songbird said it still thought the price undervalued its
properties but with no rival bid forthcoming and holders of 86
percent of the shares backing the deal, it said minority
investors should accept.
The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and its bid partner
launched a 350 pence-per-share offer direct to Songbird
shareholders in December, hoping to add a financial district
rivaling the City of London to landmarks already in its
portfolio such as the Shard skyscraper and Harrods department
store.
Canary Wharf's steel and glass towers, home to banks such as
HSBC, Citi and JP Morgan, embody the
change in London's economy in the second half of the 20th
century as industry dwindled and financial services grew.
The redevelopment of the former West India Docks, which
traded in everything from tobacco to bananas, was championed in
the 1980s by then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who saw the
need for more space for a financial sector booming after her
"big bang" reforms.
The QIA already owned 29 percent of Songbird, which in turn
owns 70 percent of Canary Wharf Group. Its partner in the deal,
U.S. investor Brookfield Property Partners, has 22
percent of Canary Wharf Group.
QIA and Brookfield welcomed Songbird's announcement and
urged other shareholders to accept the offer.
The complicated structure featuring a layer of shareholders
in Songbird and another in Canary Wharf tended to leave Songbird
trading at a discount to the value of its property and helped
make it a takeover target, analysts said.
GROWTH POTENTIAL
Songbird said earlier this month the offer was an 8 percent
discount to its net asset value of 381p at the end of November
and put no value on its growth potential.
Shares in the group, which had been trading about 10 percent
below the offer price due to scepticism it would go through,
were up 7.5 percent at 345.5p by 1300 GMT.
Songbird had already said that if one or more of the other
three large shareholders, New York-based investor Simon Glick,
China Investment Corp and Morgan Stanley Investment Management,
were to accept, the offer would become unconditional. Combined
they own just over 50 percent.
Since the offer looked like a foregone conclusion after all
three major investors indicated they would approve, minority
shareholders could be left holding stock in a group no longer
listed and therefore difficult to value, Songbird said.
Songbird, backed by investment bank Morgan Stanley,
had won control of Canary Wharf in 2004 with a 1.7 billion pound
cash offer. It saw commercial property values in London rise for
three years until the global financial crisis.
Canary Wharf had already been through boom and bust; Britain
was in recession when its flagship One Canada Square skyscraper
opened in 1991, resulting in the bankruptcy of developer Olympia
& York (O&Y).
George Iacobescu, a 69-year Romanian-born engineer, oversaw
the original development for O&Y and continues to lead Canary
Wharf Group. He is in line for a 3.5 million pound windfall from
the takeover.
The company is preparing to start work on two major
developments: a 60-storey tower with the first residential
property on the estate and a 20-acre waterside site with 3,100
homes and office buildings.
QIA was advised by Barclays, Citigroup and HSBC, while
Rothschild, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Cazenove worked for
Songbird.
Shareholders have until Thursday to accept the offer.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Winterbottom; Editing by Kate
Holton and David Holmes)