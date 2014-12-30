RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
LONDON Dec 30 The bidders for Canary Wharf majority owner Songbird said on Tuesday they planned to keep existing key management in the Canary Wharf Group if their offer is successful.
"We recognise the success of the Chairman and CEO of Canary Wharf Group, Sir George Iacobescu, and the senior management team in creating significant value over an extended period of time," Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and its bidding partner, U.S. investor Brookfield Property Partners BPY.N, said in the final offer document for their 2.6 billion pound ($4 billiion) bid for Songbird.
They added they were "supportive of the management's current business plan and wish to retain the existing key management". (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
SYDNEY, March 12 The rapid resurgence of nationalist politics in Australia was abruptly halted on Saturday after Pauline Hanson's One Nation party drew less than 5 percent of the vote and was set to win just one seat in a state poll.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.