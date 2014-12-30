LONDON Dec 30 The bidders for Canary Wharf majority owner Songbird said on Tuesday they planned to keep existing key management in the Canary Wharf Group if their offer is successful.

"We recognise the success of the Chairman and CEO of Canary Wharf Group, Sir George Iacobescu, and the senior management team in creating significant value over an extended period of time," Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and its bidding partner, U.S. investor Brookfield Property Partners BPY.N, said in the final offer document for their 2.6 billion pound ($4 billiion) bid for Songbird.

They added they were "supportive of the management's current business plan and wish to retain the existing key management". (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)