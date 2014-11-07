LONDON Nov 7 Songbird Estates, the
majority owner of London's Canary wharf, has rejected a takeover
approach from Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property
Partners, saying the 295 pence-a-share bid "materially
undervalued" Songbird.
"This proposal significantly undervalues Songbird and does
not reflect the inherent value of the business and its
underlying assets," independent chairman David Pritchard said on
Friday.
The QIA already owns 28.6 percent of Songbird, while
U.S.-based Brookfield, which operates and invests in office and
industrial property, has a 22 percent stake in Canary Wharf
Group.
Songbird's shares surged more than 22 percent to 320 pence,
their highest closing price for six years, putting the value of
the group at around 2.3 billion pounds ($3.64 billion) after the
approach was made public on Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 0.6316 British pound)
