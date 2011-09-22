(Corrects chairman's name in second paragraph to David Pritchard, from George Iacobescu)

* Adjusted first-half NAV 194 pence/share, up 3.7 pct

* Sees value-add opportunities in London

LONDON, Sept 22 Songbird Estates , the majority owner of Canary Wharf Group, said it had swung to a first-half pretax profit and saw scope for value-added opportunities on prime commercial property in central London.

"A productive start to 2011 with a further extension of activity in central London and successful lettings/prelets at Canary Wharf has helped place the group in a strong position," chairman David Pritchard said on Thursday.

"In the London market, where supply of high quality grade A space is still limited and the number of development completions is still relatively low there remain opportunities for the group to add value and to maximise returns on projects," he said.

Songbird posted a pretax profit for the six months to June of 97.6 million pounds ($152 million), compared with an 11.3 million loss in the 2010 period. Its adjusted net asset value per share rose 3.7 percent to 194 pence.

Its property portfolio, including development sites, was valued at 5.0 billion pounds on June 30, up from 4.9 billion at end-2010.

Songbird's first-half rental income was 124.6 million pounds, down from 153.5 million a year ago. It booked a revaluation gain of 88 million pounds, down from 177.6 million. ($1 = 0.641 pound) (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by Dan Lalor)