Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON Dec 11 Songbird Estates, the subject of a 2.6 billion pound ($4 billion) hostile takeover bid from a Qatari-led group, said it was too early to speculate on the intentions of the majority of its shareholders.
The company, the owner of London's Canary Wharf financial district, said it was issuing a statement in response to press comment after a British media outlet said investors were poised to reject the Qatari bid.
"No guarantees as to the intentions of any shareholders or any other statements of support with respect to the offer have therefore been sought or received by the board of Songbird at this time," Songbird said in its statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.6361 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Holmes)
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.