By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Dec 30 Canary Wharf owner Songbird
Estates Plc has told shareholders to take no action on
a Qatari-led $4 billion takeover bid, reiterating that the 350
pence per share cash offer undervalued the company.
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and U.S. investor
Brookfield Property Partners LP earlier published their
final offer document for the majority owner of the London
financial district and Songbird said on Tuesday it would send a
formal response within the next 14 days.
"The board believes that the offer from QIA and Brookfield
does not reflect the full value of the company, its unique
operating platform and future growth potential," Songbird said
in a statement, advising shareholders to do nothing until they
receive Songbird's official response.
Songbird shares were down 1 percent at 317p by 1507 GMT, a
near 10 percent discount to the offer that showed investor
scepticism it will go through.
Songbird said this month that the 2.6 billion pound ($4
billion) offer undervalued the company but stopped short of
formally rejecting it, as it had done with a previous 2.2
billion pound proposal.
QIA and Brookfield said they already had commitments to the
Songbird deal from shareholders Third Avenue Management, Madison
International and EMS Capital, amounting to around 32 percent of
the company's "free float" of readily tradeable shares.
But any deal would have to gain the approval of Songbird's
other major shareholders, including New York-based investor
Simon Glick, who has almost 26 percent, and China's sovereign
wealth fund, with 15.8 percent.
Shareholders have until Jan. 29 to accept the offer.
Songbird owns 69 percent of Canary Wharf Group, established
about 25 years ago on former docks as a new financial zone. It
is also a part-owner of the "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in the
City, London's traditional business area.
QIA already has a 29 percent stake in Songbird, while
Brookfield has 22 percent of Canary Wharf Group. They said on
Tuesday they planned to retain key management in Canary Wharf
Group, singling out Chairman and CEO George Iacobescu for
praise, if their bid was successful.
U.S. fund Franklin Mutual Advisers, which owns around 7
percent of Canary Wharf Group, has written to Songbird to
indicate it plans to accept any cash offer for its Canary Wharf
Group shares, they added.
If the bid for Songbird is successful, QIA and Brookfield
said they would make an offer for all Canary Wharf Group shares
not held by Songbird.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
