LONDON Dec 5 Songbird Estates, the owner of London's Canary Wharf financial district, has rejected a raised joint bid from Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and a North American investor that values the company at 2.6 billion pounds ($4.07 billion).

Songbird said on Friday the 350 pence per share offer by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Property Partners made on Thursday "does not reflect the full value of the company, its unique position and future growth potential."

Songbird referred shareholders to its announcement dated Nov. 28 which sets out the pro forma adjusted net asset value of 381 pence per share as at Nov. 27 and the other areas of value within the company not reflected in the November adjusted NAV.

(1 US dollar = 0.6394 British pound) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)