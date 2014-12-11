Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 11 Songbird Estates Plc
* Response to press comment
* Reconfirms that will make views known on offer from Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property Partners LP at appropriate time
* No guarantees as to intentions of any shareholders or any other statements of support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.