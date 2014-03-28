BRIEF-Ocado "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
* CFO says remains "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
LONDON, March 28 Songbird Estates Plc
* Net assets £2,660.6m at 31 December 2013, an increase of £886.2m or 49.9% from £1,774.4m at 31 December 2012
* Adjusted nav per share £2.90 compared with £2.10 at 31 December 2012, an increase of 38.1%
* Underlying profit before tax £22.4m (2012 - £23.3m)
* London's strong commercial and residential markets underpinned by an increasing demand which looks likely to be sustained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CFO says remains "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.