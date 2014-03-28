LONDON, March 28 Songbird Estates Plc

* Net assets £2,660.6m at 31 December 2013, an increase of £886.2m or 49.9% from £1,774.4m at 31 December 2012

* Adjusted nav per share £2.90 compared with £2.10 at 31 December 2012, an increase of 38.1%

* Underlying profit before tax £22.4m (2012 - £23.3m)

* London's strong commercial and residential markets underpinned by an increasing demand which looks likely to be sustained