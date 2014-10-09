BRIEF-Ipsen says MHRA has approved a new indication for Decapeptyl
* Ipsen announces mhra1 approval of new indication for Decapeptyl® for the treatment of pre-menopausal women with early stage breast cancer
Oct 9 Songbird Estates Plc :
* U.S. bankruptcy court for southern district of New York has approved settlement between three Canary Wharf Group entities and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc of claims filed in September 2009
* Settlement agreement provides that CWG's claims will be allowed in aggregate amount of $350 mln
* CWG will also be entitled to receive any further distribution paid to LBHI class 9A claimants
* Initial payments on settlement are expected in October 2014
* Claims filed against LBHI concerning losses suffered on former Lehman Brothers limited, now J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, NA building at 25 Bank Street, Canary Wharf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Markets rise on end to uncertainty (Adds detail from outside Park's house, markets, detail)
DUBAI, March 13 A further slide in oil prices may weigh on Gulf stock markets on Monday with Saudi Arabia's index possibly underperforming its peers becuase of that market's large petrochemical sector.