UPDATE 6-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
Dec 5 Songbird Estates Plc
* Response to offer
* Believes offer from QIA and Brookfield does not reflect full value of company, its unique position and future growth potential.
* Notes announcement by Qatar Investment Authority ("QIA") and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
* Board will respond to QIA and Brookfield announcement and will write to Songbird shareholders with its detailed view of offer in due course
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.