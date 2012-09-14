LONDON, Sept 14 Songbird Estates PLC : * Net assets £1.7 billion at 30 June 2012, up £75.8M or 4.6% from £1.6 billion

at 31 December 2011 * Adjusted net assets per share £1.99 compared with £1.90 at 31 December 2011

an increase of 4.7% * Underlying profit before tax £17.3M (6 months ended 30 June 2011 - £6.6M) * Walkie Talkie first letting secured for 51,000 sq ft at £65 psf. 24% let or

in solicitors hands