Songbird Estates PLC : * Portfolio valuation up 2.6% to £5,673M over H1 * Benchmark initial yield unchanged at 5.0% * Market value of investment portfolio up 2.3% over the period * Net assets £2,010.6M at 30 June 2013, increase of £236.2M at 31 December 2012 * Adjusted net assets per share £2.23 compared with £2.10 at 31 December 2012 * Profit after tax £239.3M (6 months ended 30 June 2012 - £82.3M)