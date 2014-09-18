(Add detail)
LONDON, Sept 18 Songbird Estates, the
owner of London's Canary Wharf, said the value of its retail
property in the office development had topped 1 billion pounds
(1.6 billion US dollar) for the first time.
Company secretary John Garwood said the value of the group's
offices and shops rose 8.4 percent in the first half to 6.28
billion pounds.
"That included a very strong retail investment portfolio
performance, which went up by 12.7 percent and for the first
time hit the billion pound mark," he said in an interview on
Thursday.
"It was a fabulous performance from the retail assets."
The group, which is developing residential property along
with more office and retail space, posted underlying profit
before tax of 18.9 million pounds for the six months to
end-June, up from 10.2 million pounds a year ago.
Its shares were trading up 2.5 percent at 250 pence at 0910
GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.6135 British pound)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)