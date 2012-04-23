April 23 Sonic Automotive Inc, one of
the largest U.S. auto dealer groups, reported a 24-percent rise
in profit from continuing operations as its new-vehicle sales
outstripped U.S. industry sales gains, the company said.
Revenue from new vehicle sales rose 12 percent.
First-quarter total revenue for the Charlotte, North
Carolina-based dealer group rose 9 percent to $1.98 billion.
Earnings on continuing operations were $19.5 million, or 33
cents per share compared to $15.7 million or 27 cents per share
a year earlier.
For the quarter, net income rose 37 percent to $20.5
million, including $1.03 million income from discontinued
operations.
