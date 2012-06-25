June 25 Sonic Automotive Inc on Monday sold $200 million of senior subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC AMT $200 MLN COUPON 7 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.11 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/02/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 552 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by Diane Craft)