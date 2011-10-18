* Q3 adj EPS $0.66 vs est $0.63

* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.59 vs est $0.64

* Cuts FY 2012 EPS to $2.41-$2.45 vs prev $2.46-$2.54

Oct 18 Industrial and consumer packaging company Sonoco Products Co posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates helped by productivity improvements and lower selling costs, but cut its outlook for the year.

Sonoco now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $2.41-2.45 a share, down from its prior forecast of $2.46-$2.54 a share.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $2.44, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter net income rose to $77.2 million, or 76 cents a share, from $59 million, or 57 cents a share a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents a share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.12 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.12 billion.

Shares of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company closed at $30.73 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)