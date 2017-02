April 19 Packaging material maker Sonoco Products Co posted a smaller quarterly profit, hurt by higher expenses.

Sonoco's first-quarter net income fell to $43.1 million, or 42 cents a share, from $57.4 million, or 56 cents a share, a year ago.

The company, which makes consumer and industrial packaging products, also said it expects to report full-year adjusted earnings of $2.34 to $2.44 a share. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)