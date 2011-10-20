Oct 20 Sonoco Products Co ( SON.N ), on Thursday sold $500 million notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SONOCO PRODUCTS CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 11/1/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.543 FIRST PAY 5/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.432 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/27/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 225 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 11/1/2040 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101.649 FIRST PAY 11/1/2011 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.633 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/27/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS