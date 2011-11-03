Nov 3 SonoSite Inc is in talks with
potential acquirers including Samsung Electronics
and has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co as an adviser, Bloomberg said,
quoting three sources familiar with the matter.
The maker of portable ultrasound and cardiography equipment
is asking for second-round bids and expects to reach an
agreement by mid-December, Bloomberg said.
SonoSite's Chief Financial Officer Marcus Smith declined to
comment on market speculation and rumors. SonoSite has a market
value of $427.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Samsung and JPMorgan Chase did not immediately reply to
emails seeking comment by Reuters.
Shares of Bothell, Washington-based SonoSite were up 20
percent at $37 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)