ZURICH Oct 14 Sonova presented a new hearing aid technology that speeds up processing while reducing energy consumption as the Swiss-based company looks to new products to help maintain its lead as the world's top hearing aid maker.

As the ranks of the elderly swell, the hearing aid industry has become fiercely competitive as manufacturers rush to increase the appeal of wearing a device by launching products packed with newer technologies.

Sonova has lost market share within a U.S. government programme for military veterans this year to Danish rival GN Resound, a unit of GN Store Nord, that has launched a Link hearing aid that allows users to stream content to their iPhones.

"The new dual-core chip platform presented today is the result of many years of development work and provides the foundation for further substantial innovative hearing solutions from all of Sonova's product brands," Chief Executive Lukas Branschweiler said in a statement.

The first product from Sonova's new Phonak Venture technology platform is called Audeo V, a wireless hearing aid that offers twice the processing power while reducing battery consumption by up to 30 percent.

The device works by analysing incoming sounds and automatically adjusting to provide the best setting for the listening environment.

Sonova has also developed a product called Phonak EasyCall which connects any Phonak wireless hearing aid to any bluetooth enabled cell phone, including non-smartphones and older devices.

In addition, its RemoteControl app turns a user's smartphone into a remote control that can adjust volume or audio sources.