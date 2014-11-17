ZURICH Nov 17 Sonova, the world's largest maker of hearing aids, said it would buy back 500 million Swiss francs ($522 million) of its own shares in the next three years and lift its payout ratio.

The Swiss company, which competes with Denmark's William Demant and GN Store Nord, confirmed its outlook for 2014/2015 sales to grow by 7-9 percent and earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to increase by 11 to 15 percent in local currencies.

Sonova said the decision to buy back shares and lift its shareholder payout ratio to roughly 40 percent from 37 percent currently comes after the company retired a final tranche of debt from the 2009 acquisition of Advanced Bionics, meaning it is now free of debt.

"The company has a considerable debt capacity, should a larger amount of cash be required to fund more substantial acquisitions," Sonova said in a statement.

However, the company missed first-half views with a 6.1 rise in net profit to 173.6 million francs, compared to 183 million francs in a Reuters poll of analysts. (1 US dollar = 0.9576 Swiss franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Victoria Bryan)