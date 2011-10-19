* Sonova H1 sales 763 mln Sfr, down from 832 mln Sfr a year ago

* Strong Swiss franc lops 16.9 pct off group sales

* Hearing instrument sales rise 11.4 pct in local currencies

* Sonova shares up 4.6 pct, outperform sector

ZURICH, Oct 19 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova is sticking to its full-year guidance after sales of its hearing instruments held up better-than-expected in the first six months of its 2011/12 fiscal year against a strong Swiss franc.

Group sales slipped to 763 million Swiss francs ($845 million) from 832 million francs in the year-ago period, said Sonova, which released the preliminary figures ahead of schedule, but its hearing instruments sales rose 11.4 percent in local currency terms to 724 million francs.

The company is due to publish its half-year results on November 15.

Sonova, which rivals Denmark's William Demant and Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) in the hearing aid market, is forecasting sales growth of 8-10 percent in local currencies for hearing instruments for 2011/12.

At 0756 GMT, Sonova shares were trading 4.6 percent firmer, outperforming a slightly weaker European healthcare sector index .

"We will have to substantially increase our estimates going forward to reflect better than expected first-half growth and new forex assumptions," Vontobel analyst Daniel Jelovcan said.

The franc lopped 16.9 percent of Sonova's top line in the first six months.

Sonova is targeting an earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 20 to 21 percent for its 2011/12 financial year. It also expects solid sales and profitability to continue in hearing aid instruments.

The group is looking to regain investor confidence after its top management quit in March following an investigation into executive share sales ahead of a profit warning.

It was also shaken by last year's recall of cochlear implants, pulled after malfunctions, but they are now back on the market.

Sonova's prospects are reasonably rosy thanks to demand from an ageing population for hearing aids and the gradual re-introduction of the cochlear implant, while it is also eyeing growth opportunities in countries like China and India. ($1 = 0.903 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)