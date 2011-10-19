* Sonova H1 sales 763 mln Sfr, down from 832 mln Sfr a year
ago
* Strong Swiss franc lops 16.9 pct off group sales
* Hearing instrument sales rise 11.4 pct in local currencies
* Sonova shares up 4.6 pct, outperform sector
ZURICH, Oct 19 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova
is sticking to its full-year guidance after sales of
its hearing instruments held up better-than-expected in the
first six months of its 2011/12 fiscal year against a strong
Swiss franc.
Group sales slipped to 763 million Swiss francs ($845
million) from 832 million francs in the year-ago period, said
Sonova, which released the preliminary figures ahead of
schedule, but its hearing instruments sales rose 11.4 percent in
local currency terms to 724 million francs.
The company is due to publish its half-year results on
November 15.
Sonova, which rivals Denmark's William Demant and
Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) in the hearing aid market, is
forecasting sales growth of 8-10 percent in local currencies for
hearing instruments for 2011/12.
At 0756 GMT, Sonova shares were trading 4.6 percent firmer,
outperforming a slightly weaker European healthcare sector index
.
"We will have to substantially increase our estimates going
forward to reflect better than expected first-half growth and
new forex assumptions," Vontobel analyst Daniel Jelovcan said.
The franc lopped 16.9 percent of Sonova's top line in the
first six months.
Sonova is targeting an earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) margin of 20 to 21 percent for its 2011/12
financial year. It also expects solid sales and profitability to
continue in hearing aid instruments.
The group is looking to regain investor confidence after its
top management quit in March following an investigation into
executive share sales ahead of a profit warning.
It was also shaken by last year's recall of cochlear
implants, pulled after malfunctions, but they are now back on
the market.
Sonova's prospects are reasonably rosy thanks to demand from
an ageing population for hearing aids and the gradual
re-introduction of the cochlear implant, while it is also eyeing
growth opportunities in countries like China and India.
($1 = 0.903 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)