* Sonova H1 net income 103.7 mln Sfr

* Poll was for H1 net profit of 105 mln Sfr

* Confirms outlook

ZURICH, Nov 15 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova struck an upbeat note on Tuesday as it reported a profit largely in line with expectations and confirmed its full-year sales and earnings guidance for the year.

Net profit was 103.7 million Swiss francs down from 171.8 million a year earlier, the firm said, after the strong Swiss franc took its toll on sales.

The profit figure compared with a forecast of 105 million Swiss francs in a Reuters poll.

"The Group is confident to deliver solid results for 2011/12 and the future," Sonova said in a statement.

Sonova's prospects are reasonably rosy thanks to demand from an ageing population for hearing aids and the gradual re-introduction of the cochlear implant, while it is also eyeing growth opportunities in countries like China and India.

The firm, which rivals Denmark's William Demant and Germany's Siemens in the hearing aid market, confirmed its expectations for growth of 8-10 percent in local currencies for 2011/12.

Based on the current euro/Swiss exchange rate of about 1.22 francs per euro, Sonova said it expected a negative currency impact of some 13 percent on 2011/12 sales.

It also said it was targeting a full-year earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 19 to 20 percent.

Last week, GN Store Nord and William Demant said they were sticking to their 2011 guidance, and that they have gained market share during the third quarter.

Sonova is looking to regain investor confidence after its top management quit in March following an investigation into executive share sales ahead of a profit warning.

It was also shaken by last year's recall of cochlear implants, pulled after malfunctions, but they are now back on the market. (Reporting by Katie Reid and Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)