* Sonova FY EBITA 315.2 mln Sfr vs 332 mln poll f'cast
* Sees sales growth of 7-9 pct in 2012/2013
* Expects EBITA to grow 15-20 pct
ZURICH, May 22 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova
expects sales and operating profit to grow in the
current financial year after the strong Swiss franc hit its
operating profit in 2011/12.
The growing ranks of the elderly have shielded Sonova and
its rivals, such as Denmark's William Demant and
Germany's Siemens, in the hearing aid market from a
turbulent world economy.
Group earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA)
for the year to end-March fell 3.5 percent to 315.2 million
Swiss francs ($335 million). Analysts in a Reuters poll had
forecast an average EBITA of 332 million Swiss francs.
Sonova, which makes the world's first waterproof hearing aid
which can be worn when swimming, said it expects sales growth of
7-9 percent and EBITA to rise 15-20 percent in local currencies
in the 2012/2013 financial year.
Earlier this month, William Demant and fellow Danish
competitor GN Store Nord both said they had gained
market share in the first quarter, as the sale of hearing aids
kept good momentum.
Group sales inched up 0.2 percent to 1.620 billion Swiss
francs, slightly below the 1.629 billion forecast in a Reuters
poll.
Sales in Sonova's hearing implants segment were 96.3 million
Swiss francs, as its cochlear implants returned to the market
after being pulled for a malfunction. It expects the segment to
achieve break-even EBITA in 2012/2013.
($1=0.9406 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)