ZURICH May 22 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova expects sales and operating profit to grow in the current financial year after the strong Swiss franc hit its full-year operating profit.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) at the group for its year to end-March fell to 315.2 million Swiss francs. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an average EBITA of 332 million Swiss francs.

Earlier this month Sonova's Danish rivals William Demant and GN Store Nord both said they had gained market share in the first quarter, as the growing ranks of the elderly shielded them from a turbulent world economy. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)